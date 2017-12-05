How these women mechanics in the Midlands can improve your holiday travels

The Midlands’ female-owned mechanic shop that opened last month on St. Andrews Road is offering holiday travelers some safety tips for those long hours spent on the roads.
On Dec. 13, Minnie’s Auto Repair will offer a free auto emergency preparedness class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class will cover topics related to being prepared should some sort of emergency occur on a long trip.
“This class is perfect for students about to travel home for the holidays, but also for families traveling for the holidays,” said Sarah Donnelley, Minnie’s director of marketing and sales.
As part of the event, the auto shop will provide free lunch and will be raffling off a car emergency kit.
“We ask that those planning to attend RSVP either on our Facebook page or by phone, so we have food for everyone,” Donnelley said.
Minnie’s Auto Repair is located at 6220 St. Andrews Rd. The shop is staffed by a majority of female staff and technicians. Though the shop offers complete car care for men and women, the business’ concept is “auto care and repair by women for women.”
“In a male-centered field, women often feel uncomfortable talking to mechanics,” Donnelley said. “Our goal is to ease those concerns and to provide a desirable place to get cars serviced. Auto care is a part of our lives, so let’s make it fun.”
