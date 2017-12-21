Will Columbia Place Mall lose another major department store?
Will Columbia Place Mall lose another major department store? Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

What will become of Macy’s, Burlington Coat Factory if the county buys Columbia mall?

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 06:09 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:49 PM

What do Richland County’s plans to buy Columbia Place and convert the mall into county government offices mean for the center’s two remaining anchor stores?

Macy’s and Burlington Coat Factory are the last of four anchors at the Two Notch Road mall. Dillard’s closed several years ago, and Sears closed earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Richland County Councilman Chip Jackson told The State that Macy’s has said it plans to close its location in Columbia Place. But a store manager at Macy’s said he was not permitted to speak with the media but was not aware of the announcement. Macy’s corporate media office said in an email to The State, “Macy’s doesn’t comment on our store plans outside of our flagship stores.”

Burlington Coat Factory announced in July it would build a 45,000-square-foot location just up Two Notch Road at Sandhill Station, an outparcel in the Village at Sandhill shopping center. Company officials declined to talk about plans for the Columbia Place store.

Richland County announced plans last week to purchase the mall at 7201 Two Notch Road to convert it into county offices by 2019.

