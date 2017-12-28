Construction to begin on Midlands' newest Publix

The Midlands' newest Publix supermarket is expected to begin construction as early as next month in Red Bank near White Knoll High School.
Publix will anchor a shopping center being built at the site, which is positioned at Platt Springs Road and South Lake Drive. Other tenants for the center are yet to be announced.
"At this time we do not have tenant information to share as it’s still a bit early," said Kimberly Reynolds, media and community relations manager for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. "Yet, I can confirm (Publix) will be approximately 45,000 square feet with construction expected to begin shortly after the new year pending permitting and weather."
The Florida-based grocer paid $4.5 million to acquire the four tracts adjoining each other on Platt Springs Road and South Lake Drive, according to county tax records. The area is one of the fastest-growing in Lexington County.
Other major national retailers near the intersection include Wal-Mart, Food Lion, Walgreens and Lowe’s home improvement.
