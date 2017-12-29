New Lexington restaurant to give away free pizzas at grand opening

When Firenza Pizza hosts its grand opening Jan. 9-13 on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, the restaurant will give guests a free, two-topping pizza when they make a $2 donation to LICS (Lexington Interfaith Community Services) or PETS Inc.
In addition, the first 10 people in line on Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13, will get free pizza for a year.
"We are extremely excited to bring Firenza Pizza to the Midlands area," said Bruce Rickman, who will own and operate the new restaurant with his wife, Eileen. "With Firenza’s premium-quality product, I am confident that the local community will love it. We look forward to becoming the go-to place for fast-casual pizza in Lexington County."
Firenza specializes in hand-crafted and made-to-order pizzas that can be customized with nearly 40 fresh toppings including house-roasted garlic, creamy mozzarella ovalini and meats. For those customers who don’t want to create their pizzas from scratch, Firenza also offers ten chef-inspired signature pies ranging from the Primavera Fresca loaded with healthy vegetables, the Big Kahuna featuring smoked ham, bacon and tropical pineapple or the award-winning Chipotle Chicken topped with crema and fresh pico de gallo. Once the pizzas are assembled, they’re baked in an open flame stone-hearth oven and guaranteed to be ready within five minutes.
The cost of a 10-inch simple cheese pizza is $5.99. Signature 10-inch pizzas start at $8.49 and 14-inch pizzas are also available starting at $16.49.
"Unlike most other fast casual pizza chains where the crusts are pre-made and machine-pressed, our pizza dough is made in house daily and hand stretched to order right in front of the guest," Bruce said.
In addition to pizza, the restaurant offers diners customizable salads, oven baked wings, homestyle meatballs, breadsticks and more.
Based in Fairfax, Va., Firenza operates 11 locations in 7 states, with 25 more in various stages of development. The Lexington location will be open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily and is located in the Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Marketplace shopping center at 5226 Sunset Blvd.
