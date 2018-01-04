O’Hara’s Irish Pub is planning a February opening on Lexington’s Main Street.
Lexington Irish pub gearing up for opening on Main Street

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 11:33 AM

Lexington residents longing for a hometown Irish pub won’t have to wait too much longer.

According to the business’ Facebook posts, O’Hara’s Public House is aiming to open next month:

“We are looking forward to opening in February 2018 and seeing you then!”

O’Hara’s occupies the 3,300-square-foot space at 131 E. Main St. previously home to Main Street Cafe & Grill.

The pub, which will be managed by Matt O’Hara, will serve authentic Irish beers and food, including fish and chips, bangers and mash (sausage and mashed potatoes) and lots of Irish beers on tap. The restaurant will also have deck seating and its own parking area located behind the building.

O’Hara’s will be joining a line of new locally owned restaurants that have come to Lexington’s Main Street including Bodhi Thai Dining which opened in the fall and Alodia’s Cucina Italiana which is also slated for an early 2018 opening.

