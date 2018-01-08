Popular Greenville restaurant Sully's Steamers plans to open locations in Clemson, Athens, Ga., Charleston and Columbia.
Popular downtown Greenville restaurant to expand to Midlands

By Janet Jones Kendall

January 08, 2018 11:57 AM

Just five years after opening, popular downtown Greenville restaurant Sully's Steamers has announced it will be franchising this year with plans to open locations in Clemson, Athens, Ga., Charleston and Columbia.

The restaurant quickly made a name for itself on East Washington Street in Greenville selling signature steamed bagel sandwiches. It also serves up daily soups, wraps and salads. Yelp users rated the restaurant the top bagel restaurant in South Carolina.

"There's a few things that are unique about a Sully's sandwich," owner Robert Sullivan says in a video on the restaurant’s website. "First of all, the incredible amount of ingredients that we have. Secondly, the fact that everything is on a bagel, and third what the steam does to all of that together. It fuses all of these flavors together, makes the bagel soft and chewy but also a little crispy on the top and bottom."

Sully's Steamers is located at 6 E. Washington St. in downtown Greenville.

