What happened to plans for Sunset Boulevard movie theater, mixed-use space?

Three and a half years ago, The State newspaper reported that one of the most significant tracts of undeveloped land along Sunset Boulevard in Lexington would soon be home to a mixed-use development composed of retail, restaurants and a much-anticipated movie theater.
Florence-based Tomlinson's department store even signed on as the first tenant for the 70-acre planned development. At the time, in the summer of 2014, the site -- positioned about two miles west of I-20 along U.S. 378/Sunset Boulevard) and formerly home to the Corley Lumber Mill -- had undergone a series of stops and starts in the previous seven years.
Unfortunately now, it's hit another stop. A permanent one.
According to Rock Hill developer Tony Berry of Charlotte-based The Berry Companies who had taken the lead as developer for the project, the project is no longer in progress.
"Unfortunately we were not able to finalize this deal based on some problems we were not able to overcome regarding access," Berry said in an email response to The State.
A different developer originally bought the site years earlier, plus 100 additional acres, in 2007 with an eye toward a major development. But plans fell through as the worst recession in eight decades disrupted growth nationwide. A second developer also dropped its plans as the economy struggled to recover.
According to Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall, there are currently no plans for the site.
