New restaurant, retail coming to revamped spot near Lexington hospital

According to Cypress Real Estate partners, a restaurant and several retail shops are coming to 2515 Sunset Blvd. across from Lexington Medical Center.
Mimosa Buffet and one or two yet-to-be-named retailers will occupy new construction which is to begin at the site this month, according to Cypress senior investment broker and partner James Harrison III.
"We will have up to 3,144 square feet of additional Class A retail space to lease," Harrison said, adding that the space can be divided into two spaces if necessary. "We do not have any tenants committed for the vacant space at this point but we do have some very strong interest."
Piggie Park Enterprises, owner of local restaurant chain Maurice’s BBQ, sold the two-acre property, which is adjacent to I-26 in West Columbia, in November of 2016, according to NAI Avant who represented Piggie Park in the sale. Cypress represented the buyer, KAMDA LLC of 7461 Two Notch Rd.
Never miss a local story.
According to the deed filed with Lexington County, the property was sold for $850,000. Prior to Piggie Park opening there in 2009, the location operated as a Quincy’s Steakhouse.
Mimosa Buffet will occupy 8,150 square feet of the new construction and will seat 278 diners.
Comments