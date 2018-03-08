Hotel developer buys land on Sunset Boulevard

Solara Investments LLC, developer of several Midlands-area Marriott hotels, has purchased seven acres of land on Sunset Boulevard across from Lexington Medical Center.
The land is located at 2961 Sunset Blvd. beside the newly opened Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Solara purchased the acreage for $500,000, according to Colliers International, who represented the seller. According to Colliers, Solara purchased the land as an investment and hopes to construct a hotel but does not have immediate plans to do so.
In August, Solara Hospitality managing partner and CEO Clancy Cipkala opened a Residence Inn just up the road from the newly acquired property on Mathias Drive. Solara also operates the Residence Inn by Marriott at I-26 at Lake Murray Boulevard, Town Place Suites at Columbiana and the Fairfield Inn on Two Notch Road.
Comments