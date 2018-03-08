The hotel developer who opened Residence Inn on Mathias Drive has purchased seven additional acres of land on Sunset Boulevard next to Freddy’s Steakburgers.
Hotel developer buys land on Sunset Boulevard

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

March 08, 2018 08:45 AM

Solara Investments LLC, developer of several Midlands-area Marriott hotels, has purchased seven acres of land on Sunset Boulevard across from Lexington Medical Center.

The land is located at 2961 Sunset Blvd. beside the newly opened Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Solara purchased the acreage for $500,000, according to Colliers International, who represented the seller. According to Colliers, Solara purchased the land as an investment and hopes to construct a hotel but does not have immediate plans to do so.

In August, Solara Hospitality managing partner and CEO Clancy Cipkala opened a Residence Inn just up the road from the newly acquired property on Mathias Drive. Solara also operates the Residence Inn by Marriott at I-26 at Lake Murray Boulevard, Town Place Suites at Columbiana and the Fairfield Inn on Two Notch Road.

