Long-time Forest Acres salon to close

By Janet Jones Kendall

March 08, 2018 09:04 AM

Nearly 30 years after openings its doors in Forest Acres, Hair Doodles salon for kids will be closing Good Friday.

“After almost 3 decades of #Babies, #Bows, #Braids, #Ballerinas, #Brides & #Birthdays, Hair Doodles will be closing at the end of March, 2018,” reads a Facebook post by owner Kelly Rister.

Rister, however, is not getting out of the haircutting business. She will open a new salon business for kids and adults in the back of Cut Above salon at 3723 Covenant Road on April 3.

Hair Doodles is located at 1568 Sunnyside Drive.

