Exclusive: Get a sneak peek of Forever 21’s Riley Rose cosmetics store at Columbiana Centre

Columbiana Centre has placed itself among an elite group of malls that is now home to Forever 21’s Riley Rose cosmetics store.
On Friday, Riley Rose will launch its Columbia store there in the 5,500-square-foot space previously occupied by The Limited, just up from Dillard’s. Columbiana Centre is one of only 13 regional shopping centers selected by Riley Rose to be home to one of its original launch locations. The stores are being launched through a partnership with General Growth Properties, the current owner and operator of the mall, and the youth-focused fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc.
The store at Columbiana is bright, clean and modern with shiny white tiles lining the walls and lots of pink accents scattered throughout with multitudes of makeup and skin care products lining the shelves.
With more than 200 brands represented in the store and prices ranging from $3 to $50, there are lots of products from smaller lines that are somewhat off the makeup beaten path: Huxley, Thank you Farmer, Missha and Goodal to name a few. There are also some major brand names, as well, such as Living Proof, Laura Geller and Stila. The store also carries cosmetics made with all-natural ingredients.
Never miss a local story.
In addition to cosmetics and skin care products, the store also carries a line of small accessories such as phone cases, stationary, small housewares and even candy such as gummies and chocolate bars.
While everyone is welcome at Riley Rose, it’s pretty obvious the target audience is Millenials and Gen Z. The concept for the store came from Millenial Chang sisters Linda and Esther, the daughters of the founders of Forever 21. iPads line counters in center of the store and are loaded with tutorials and makeup and hair product application tips. A “Wish you were here” section beckons shoppers to take a selfie in front of a pink Riley Rose-themed wall.
Riley Rose will officially open for business in Columbiana Centre at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Comments