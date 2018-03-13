San Jose Mexican restaurant is set to open at 5400 Forest Drive, near the Walmart. Paul Osmundson
San Jose Mexican restaurant to return to Forest Drive

By Janet Jones Kendall

March 13, 2018 09:45 AM

San Jose will return to Forest Drive when it opens at 5400 Forest Drive in the building formerly home to Pancho’s Bar & Grill.

The local, family-owned Mexican restaurant chain originally operated a location at 4722 Forest Drive.

According to its website, San Jose operates 14 area locations. Most recently, San Jose opened a new format counter service restaurant in the Publix-anchored Hendrix Crossing shopping center on U.S. 378 in Lexington.

No opening date has been released for the Forest Drive location.

