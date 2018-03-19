Lexington Lizard’s Thicket closing for renovations

The Lizard’s Thicket restaurant at 621 W. Main St. in Lexington will be closed for one week starting today.
The closing is for needed renovations to the restaurant’s kitchen, according to community relations manager Sara Krisnow.
“Due to the high volume of that location and the fact that we are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., it is time we replace the cooking equipment,” Krisnow told The State.
“Other general maintenance issues will be taken care of while we are closed as well,” she added. “The majority of the upgrades will be done in the kitchen so we can continue to serve our customers the traditional Southern cooking they know and love.”
The restaurant will reopen on Sunday, March 25, at 6 a.m.
