New Vista restaurant to open this month

The Vista will welcome a new restaurant at 929 Gervais St. when Korean eatery 929 Kitchen and Bar opens there on March 30.
“We want our food to combine the modern and traditional atmosphere in Vista,” said owner Sean Kim.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina’s Culinary Institute Certification program, Kim developed an early interest in culinary art and Korean food. Kim’s co-owners are New York native Sung Oh and area real estate agent Karen Choe.
The 929 menu will feature traditional Korean dishes such as Bulgogi, Bibimbap, La Galbi (Korean shortribs) and Katsu.
The restaurant is located in the space formerly occupied by retailer Mais Oui Ltd. between Panera Bread and Nonnah’s and has original exposed brick and hardwood floors with modern showcase elements in the lighting and art.
To reserve a space or for more information, visit https://929kitchen.com/home/.
