Five things you can buy at Lidl but not at most other grocery stores

Shoppers in Lexington will soon get to sample all the goodies that German discount grocer Lidl (pronounced Lee-del) has to offer — including a somewhat eclectic selection of non-traditional grocery store wares in its “Surprises!” section.
Lidl public relations representative Chandler Ebeier said some of the most popular products have included the following:
1. Gardening gear: “Our gardening range will be some of the first items featured in the Lexington store when it opens on April 5,” Ebeier said.
2. Barbecue essentials: Lidl’s 22-inch kettle grill was highlighted in Real Simple magazine as a solution to the summer grilling season. As a full size charcoal grill, Lidl's is offered at a fraction of the cost of similar products sold at other retailers.
3. Power tools: “We have anything from smaller, starter tools to electric chainsaws fit for removing dead trees,” Ebeier said. The store even carries angle grinders, air compressors and hammer drills for concrete and brick-related projects.
4. Small kitchen appliances: Lidl’s smoothie maker was a finalist at the 2018 Housewares Design Awards. Teri, a Winston-Salem based blogger for A Foodie Stays Fit, reviewed the product as well. In the past, the store has offered bread makers, food processors and espresso grinders in the Lidl Surprises section.
5. Athletic gear: Throughout the year, Lidl will bring in themed athletic wear and accessories. While the store carries basic running shorts, shirts and leggings, they also have gear for the hardcore outdoorspeople. These items have included hiking boots and more recently fishing poles.
Lidl at 5215 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington will open Thursday, April 5.
Here are some other areas of Lidl you may want to explore:
