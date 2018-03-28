Lexington’s Pastime Pavilion movie theater and strip mall at 929 N. Lake Drive will soon take on a different look as a full renovation of the center is underway and new construction is slated to begin later this year.
New stores, restaurants and renovated movie theater coming to Lexington

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

March 28, 2018 09:10 AM

Lexington’s Pastime Pavilion movie theater and strip mall will soon take on a different look as a full renovation of the center is underway.

The new center, named Northlake Village, is under the management of Colliers International. In addition to renovations at the current movie theater and shops in the existing structure at 929 N. Lake Drive, a second, new construction phase will include 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space directly behind the movie theater.

In the original Pastime-anchored shopping, the facade is being replaced and new landscaping will go in. That center has 15,800 square feet of retail space.

Phase two construction is expected to start later this year, according to Colliers, with shops and restaurants opening in the space in 2019.

