Cantina 76 to open fifth location

Folks in Mount Pleasant will get to sample the taqueria menu of Columbia's Cantina 76 when the restaurant opens its fifth location there later this year.
The taqueria will be located on Coleman Boulevard between Shem Creek and Sullivan’s Island. The location will be the fifth for Cantina 76 which opened its fourth location on Kiawah Island last year. The independently owned eatery has two Columbia locations and one Greenville location.
The 3,477 square-foot Mt. Pleasant space features indoor, patio and bar seating with the bar extending into the patio.
"The Mount Pleasant location will be an ideal spot for families, individuals or groups of friends that are heading to Sullivan’s Island and want to grab a quick meal on the way or stop by after a long beach day for dinner and drinks," said Rob Ward, co-owner of Cantina 76.
Ward, Jeb Babcock, Chad Elsey and Craig Wyatt founded Cantina 76 in Columbia in 2009.
Cantina 76 Mount Pleasant will be located at 819 Coleman Blvd. Hours, menus and more can be found at www.cantina76.com.
