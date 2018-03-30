Lexington Irish pub sets grand opening date

Though it didn't meet the ideal opening date of St. Patrick's Day, O'Hara's Public House will see a spring opening on Lexington's Main Street.

"(We) begin our series of inspections on Monday (April 2) and will transition to soft openings just as soon as all required licenses and authorizations are in place. We expect that will happen within a week by April 9," said owner Matt O'Hara. "The restaurant will open to the public within a handful of days after that, or just as soon as the owners deem that the staff is ready to deliver a great guest experience."

As of right now, O'Hara has set an official grand opening date of April 28.

Once open, the pub will serve authentic Irish beers and food, including fish and chips, bangers and mash (sausage and mashed potatoes) and lots of Irish beers on tap. The restaurant will also have deck seating and its own parking area located behind the building.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

O’Hara’s will be joining a line of new locally owned restaurants that have come to Lexington’s Main Street, including Bodhi Thai Dining, which opened in the fall, and Alodia’s Cucina Italiana which opened earlier this year.