Columbia restaurants, retail, hot spots featured in Garden & Gun magazine

Garden & Gun social media influencer and blogger Jennifer Chase featured a long list of Columbia favorite restaurants and attractions in her recent article in the Charleston-based magazine.
During her January visit, Chase and her team stayed at the new Aloft hotel in downtown Columbia and visited Josh Cox at his furniture company Bricker and Beam, as well as Congaree National Park, Columbia Museum of Art, Soda City Market and the South Carolina State House. Entertainment was at The Grand bowling alley on Main Street.
Restaurants and beverage stops featured in the article include Terra, Motor Supply Co. Bistro, The Oak Table, Drip Coffee, Columbia Craft brewery and Lula Drake.
"Dinner Saturday night was at Lula Drake, our new favorite wine bar," Chase wrote of her visit there. "Long and narrow with very high ceilings, red walls and warm lamps everywhere it felt like the kind of place you'd find in Woody Allen's Paris. But this place is real and it's the obvious heart and passion of owner Tim Gardner and his wife."
Chase came to Columbia thanks to a partnership between Experience Columbia SC and Garden & Gun.
