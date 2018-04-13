New restaurant opens in Columbia's Vista

The Korean gastropub 929 Kitchen & Bar officially opens Friday at 929 Gervais St. in the Vista.
The restaurant has held soft openings since Tuesday in preparation for Friday's grand opening.
“We want our food to combine the modern and traditional atmosphere in the Vista,” owner Sean Kim told the State.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina’s Culinary Institute certification program, Kim developed an early interest in culinary art and Korean food. Kim’s co-owners are New York native Sung Oh and area real estate agent Karen Choe.
The 929 menu features traditional Korean dishes such as Bulgogi, Bibimbap, La Galbi (Korean short ribs) and Katsu.
