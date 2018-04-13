New wings restaurant coming near Lexington Main Street

A new wings restaurant and deli is opening in Lexington at the corner of Main Street and Old Chapin Road.
Blaney's Wings and Deli will open in the space formerly occupied by 7 Star Ice Cream in the Shoppes at Flight Deck. 7 Star opened in the space in August 2016 and closed earlier this year.
The restaurant will be the second wings restaurant coming to Lexington so far this year. Aiken-based WingPlacehas signed a lease for the Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square shopping center on Sunset Boulevard.
