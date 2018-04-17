Myrtle Beach outlets have new shops for summer

Myrtle Beach outlet shoppers will have a dozen new stores to hit when they head to the beach this summer.
Since last summer, the Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy. 17 has welcomed retailers Vinyard Vines,Bath & Body Works, Vera Bradley and H&M. Most recently, the outlet center welcomed Steve Madden when the shoes, handbags and accessories retailer opened there March 29.
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy. 501 welcomed four new retailers since last summer — Old Navy, Southern Shades, GNC and Nestle Toll House-Haagan Dazs — and has three more scheduled to open soon: Carolina Pottery, Southern Jewelz and XIMI Vogue.
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy. 17 is located at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Kings Road. Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy. 501 is located off U.S. 501 at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd.
