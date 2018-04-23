New Mexican food truck to roll out in Columbia on April 26

A new food truck will take to the streets of Columbia on Thursday.
Actually, it will take to the parking lot at 2817 Millwood Ave. — the home of its parent company, Senior Resources. The food truck, which will be known as the Señor Resources food truck, will sell authentic breakfast tacos, homemade tortillas and side dishes.
The food truck will be presented in conjunction with the unveiling of the first floor of Senior Resources' central office, where a new Meals on Wheels Center will open soon. Once open, the site currently operating at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will move into the new space. It will be the largest of Meals on Wheels' three sites, serving 250 meals each day.
All of the proceeds from the Señor Resources food truck sales will benefit Senior Resources, the local nonprofit organization that coordinates and oversees the area's Meals on Wheels program. The idea for the truck came to Senior Resources executive director Pam Dukes after she attended a national Meals on Wheels conference and sat in on a session about social enterprise.
“The concept of social enterprises is not entirely new to Columbia ... but as far as I know, we will be the only food truck that is a social enterprise with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting seniors in need,” Dukes said. “The needs of seniors in our community far outweigh resources available through traditional funding sources. We continue to maintain a waiting list for our services including Meals on Wheels and in-home care. And with the increasing number of seniors, the demand for our services will continue to increase.
“The revenue from Señor Resources will allow us to meet some of the demands that the future holds. We also believe the food truck will be an avenue to become more known in the area, and allow us to reach a new community of potential volunteers, donors and future clients.”
