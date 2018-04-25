A remodeled Midlands Bi-Lo will reopen soon - with giveaways for the first customers

Bi-Lo will unveil a newly remodeled store on Thursday at 120 Forum Drive in Columbia's Sandhill community.
As part of the grand opening ceremony, the first 500 customers in line at 7:45 a.m. Thursday will receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $500.
According to a Bi-Lo spokesperson, enhancements throughout the store include:
- New façade signage and color palate and modern store signage inside.
- A newly updated farm-fresh produce department with an expanded selection of fruits and vegetables, including organic varieties.
- An improved deli with expanded grab-and-go meal options.
- A sandwich station offering hot and cold sandwich varieties.
- A wide assortment of lunch and dinner options, including a hot bar with rotisserie chicken, wing bar with 10 flavor varieties, smokehouse BBQ and ready-made salads.
- Café-style seating inside the store.
- An expanded bakery department with new selections, displays and fresh bread daily.
- A new "Natural & Organic" section offering more than 1,700 items including a large selection of gluten-free and allergen-free products.
- A full-service meat department with a butcher on site to make fresh cuts of meat by request.
- An updated seafood department with new sushi selections and expanded seafood varieties.
“BI-LO is deeply rooted in the Sandhill community and has established a history of commitment and service dating back more than 13 years," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Bi-Lo parent company Southeastern Grocers.
The Sandhill BI-LO will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In March, Southeastern Grocers announced it would close 94 under-performing Bi-Lo and Harveys supermarkets, including 19 South Carolina stores — three of which were in Columbia. The stores closing for good in Columbia include locations on Broad River Road, Decker Boulevard and North Main Street.
In November 2016, these three stores were converted from Bi-Lo to the company's Harveys brand.
Other South Carolina locations that will be closed to help Southeastern Grocers reduce debt include locations in Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Clemson, Greenville, Greenwood, Ladson, Mount Pleasant, Mullins, Newberry, North Charleston, Seneca, Spartanburg, St. Matthews, Summerville and Warrenville.
No date was given when the three Columbia area stores will close for good, but the company said in March it was their goal to emerge from this process within 90 days.
