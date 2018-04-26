Newly remodeled store to reopen at Columbiana Centre on Friday

The completely remodeled Build-A-Bear Workshop will reopen at Columbiana Centre mall off Harbison Boulevard on Friday, April 27.
The first 20 guests to visit the revamped store will receive a free Lil' Brownie Cub teddy bear. Build-A-Bear Workshop is also donating two dozen teddy bears to a local Boys & Girls Club to commemorate the re-opening.
The remodeled store features an updated look and feel that launched in 2015 as part of a company-wide Build-A-Bear brand refresh and is ongoing. The core experience of making and personalizing furry friends remains the same but guests will notice new elements, including
- A new Build-A-Bear Workshop logo, layout and color palette
- An updated storefront, featuring the brand’s distinctive teddy bear silhouette
- A seven-foot-tall stuffer prominently placed at the center of the store
Build-A-Bear Workshop will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
