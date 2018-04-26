New restaurant to open on Forest Drive

A new health-conscious restaurant will open for business at 5550 Forest Drive on Tuesday.
Clean Eatz, a healthy lifestyle restaurant featuring meal plans, family meals, kids meals, catering, smoothies and more, will open in the 2,871 square feet of retail space previously occupied by Sports Action.
Based in Wilmington, N.C., Clean Eatz opened its first Midlands-area location in 2016 at 5225 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington. The chain has eight locations statewide.
"We are a franchise dedicated to those who want to eat healthy, those in the fitness industry and even those who have health problems and need to change their lifestyles," said local franchise owner Allie Avila. "We do not salt our food, we do not cook with oil and we have no processed food in the building. Don't expect to have soft drinks because we don't do that either. We are the first step to a healthy lifestyle."
Clean Eatz will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
