Charleston's Garden & Gun Magazine just opened a restaurant in this city

Charleston's Garden & Gun Magazine has opened its first restaurant, Garden & Gun Club, at 2605 Circle 75 Parkway in the Battery in Atlanta.
The restaurant, which opened Wednesday, represents the first brick-and-mortar hospitality experience for the publication, inspired by a passion for great food and drink. Garden & Gun Club offers an all-day menu of updated versions of Southern favorites from chef Mike Lata and Adam Nemirow of FIG and The Ordinary, in Charleston. Dishes include pimento cheese buttermilk crackers and crudités, cornmeal fried white shrimp with comeback sauce, and a selection of raw bar options such as blue crab cocktail claws, peel-and-eat shrimp and deviled crab.
Throughout the day, a custom blend of coffee from La Colombe is available, and in the evenings, guests can opt for a selection of cocktails, wine and beer, or an extensive list of the South’s bourbon and rye. Designed in collaboration with Workstead (The Dewberry, Wythe Hotel), the 1,700-square-foot space features a mix of modern — leather bar stools and steel pedestal tables — with old Southern charm — an antique china cupboard that serves as a service station.
The restaurant features the brands of the Garden & Gun team throughout the experience, including a wait staff uniform designed by Atlanta-based MASHBURN designers Sid and Ann Mashburn. A curated retail shop within the space features a selection of Southern artisans and small-batch makers from G&G's e-commerce site Mercantile + Co.
Garden & Gun Club is open for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and for dinner from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Garden & Gun Magazine recently featured a Columbia hot spots article.
Comments