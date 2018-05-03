Columbia-area AMC movie theater now has bar, reclining seats

The multi-million-dollar renovation of AMC Harbison 14 movie theater is now complete and features luxury upgrades including recliner seating and adult beverages.
The goal of the project was to, "enhance every part of the movie-going experience," according to a statement from AMC. The "AMC Signature Plush" power reclining seating is available in every auditorium. In addition to the MacGuffins adult concept bar with beer, wine and premium cocktails, the theater features a new food menu with items such as chicken and waffles, stone-fired flat bread pizza, pretzel bites and gluten-free snacks.
The theater is also equipped with the latest and greatest in sound and sight technology, according to AMC, including new movie screens, speakers and sound systems. Theatergoers can also reserve seats online to have their selected seats ready when they arrive at the theater and there is the option of ticketless entry which allows guests to skip the box office entirely through access to their ticket on their mobile device.
AMC Harbison 14 also now features AMC’s premium large format experience, PRIME at AMC. New Coca-Cola Freestyle machines offer more than 120 drink options.
