Lexington brewery on tap to open next month

Lexington will soon welcome a new brewery when Angry Fish Brewing Co. opens this summer.
The brewery, which is located at 106 Fabrister Lane off U.S. 1, is shooting to open June 2, according to its Facebook page. The business is the brainchild of Joseph Turner and features a lakeside-themed bait shop/bar, six fermenters and 12 taps.
According to Facebook, the brewery is scheduled to be open 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
