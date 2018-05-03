Long-time Harbison restaurant closes

After 25 years in operation, the Chili's restaurant at 280 Harbison Blvd. closed last month.
According to a sign posted on the restaurant door, the restaurant is closing because of a lease dispute:
"We could not come to a new lease agreement with our landlord, so we will instead be focusing resources at our other 4 other Chili’s in the Columbia-wide area. Our team was informed early last week, and many of those ChiliHeads you have come to know will be transferring to our other locations," the letter reads.
Chili's still operates two other area locations — one on Two Notch Road and the other on Ginny Lane in Lexington. The company also has restaurants in 11 other South Carolina cities, including Camden and Sumter.
