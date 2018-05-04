Food & Wine magazine named this Columbia-brewed coffee best in SC

Food & Wine magazine has named Columbia's Indah Coffee the best coffee in South Carolina.
The honor came in March when Food & Wine published "The Best Coffee in Every State." Indah came in over runner-up shops in Greenville and Charleston.
Indah “is doing great work for the local coffee cred,” the magazine said.
Among the criteria for the selection, Food & Wine looked for a roaster at or near the top of their craft, community engagement, innovation and customer experience. The magazine sought “a destination-worthy café, or an on-premises tasting lab, a business bringing something to the local conversation, beyond latte art skills and optimized-for-Instagram aesthetics. These shops ought to be places of welcome, places of warmth … In the end, it was mostly about the user experience.”
“We are honored to be chosen for this and humbled to be named with the other coffee talent our state has to offer,” said Stefanie Hauser, who founded the company with her husband Nick.
The couple opened the doors to their first retail location a year ago in Columbia's historic Cottontown neighborhood. Nick, a Specialty Coffee Association of America certified roaster, is the lead roaster for the business and has been roasting for close to eight years.
Indah Coffee Co. is located at 2238 Sumter St.
