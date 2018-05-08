New Lexington restaurant opens on Sunset Boulevard

Kristin Tyler grew up with a mom who cooked all her family's meals — an act of love that rubbed off on Tyler when she had her own family.
"I always made sure my family ate a well-balanced home-cooked meal every night," Tyler said.
Soon after having a family of her own, Tyler realized she could share her love for cooking and creating family meals for others by preparing healthy dinners to go for her friends and relatives and she soon developed a loyal fan base.
"I started cooking for people a few years ago out of my home, and realized there was a big calling for ready-made dinners," Tyler said. "Every time I would try to stop, more people would ask me to cook for them, so when this space became available with a full kitchen I jumped at it."
The space Tyler is referring to is the new home of Kristin's Kitchen, located in the shopping center at 5166 Sunset Blvd. shopping center, which is also home to Zoës Kitchen, Envision Family Eyecare and Red Bowl.
On Wednesday, Tyler will be officially welcomed as a Lexington business with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Lexington Chamber and will be offering food samples along with buy-one-get-one half price meals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
