Family meals to go at Kristin's Kitchen in Lexington.
Family meals to go at Kristin's Kitchen in Lexington. Photo provided.
Family meals to go at Kristin's Kitchen in Lexington. Photo provided.

Shop Around

New Lexington restaurant opens on Sunset Boulevard

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

May 08, 2018 10:58 AM

Kristin Tyler grew up with a mom who cooked all her family's meals — an act of love that rubbed off on Tyler when she had her own family.

"I always made sure my family ate a well-balanced home-cooked meal every night," Tyler said.

Soon after having a family of her own, Tyler realized she could share her love for cooking and creating family meals for others by preparing healthy dinners to go for her friends and relatives and she soon developed a loyal fan base.

"I started cooking for people a few years ago out of my home, and realized there was a big calling for ready-made dinners," Tyler said. "Every time I would try to stop, more people would ask me to cook for them, so when this space became available with a full kitchen I jumped at it."

The space Tyler is referring to is the new home of Kristin's Kitchen, located in the shopping center at 5166 Sunset Blvd. shopping center, which is also home to Zoës Kitchen, Envision Family Eyecare and Red Bowl.

On Wednesday, Tyler will be officially welcomed as a Lexington business with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Lexington Chamber and will be offering food samples along with buy-one-get-one half price meals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

"Everyone is so busy running their kids all over at night, they usually grab fast food," Tyler said. "I wanted to help families eat a well-balanced healthy dinner when they don’t have time to prepare it. All my food is cooked fresh throughout the week and totally made from scratch. That means no preservatives and low salt, basically clean eating. All they need to do is pop it in the microwave to heat when they get home. "



So far, the restaurant's biggest sellers are the Buddha Bowls and chicken pot pies, Tyler said.


"We make Greek, chipotle Chicken, and salmon Buddha bowls," she said. "It’s a whole meal in a bowl, for instance the salmon comes with quinoa, salmon, turkey bacon, cucumbers, feta, chick peas and crispy kale."


Kristin's Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

  Comments  