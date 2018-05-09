Locally owned restaurant opens second location off Harbison

Columbia's Freshe Poke restaurant has opened a second location at 252 M Harbison Blvd. next to Outback Steakhouse.
Sally Wu opened the original Freshe Poke restaurant in December at 1102 Huger St.
Poke is the latest trend for people who want to eat healthier. It's a Hawaiian seafood dish containing raw ahi tuna, traditionally served as an appetizer or entree. Columbia was first introduced to poke in March 2017 when Poke Bros. to Go opened in Five Points. Poke Bros. has since opened three additional locations — on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard and, most recently, Lincoln Street in the Vista.
Wu told The State in December that she and her team did research, checking out places in New York, Chicago and Atlanta, as well as some local spots, before setting the Freshe Poke menu. Wu serves the classic raw ahi tuna – as well as salmon, and cooked shrimp, chicken and tofu – in your choice of a bowl, burrito or salad.
Both Freshe Poke locations are open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
