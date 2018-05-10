New wings restaurant opens downtown

Carolina Wings and Rib House has opened its sixth Midlands location this week at 1120 Washington St. in downtown Columbia.
The space was formerly home to long-time favorite restaurant Tony's Pizza & Italian Eatery. Tony’s Pizza opened in 1981 and was family owned and operated by Mike and Lynda Creech who retired and closed the restaurant two years ago after 35 years in business.
According to the Carolina Wings and Rib House also has locations in Lexington, Red Bank, Cayce, Ballentine and Blythewood.
The downtown location will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Comments