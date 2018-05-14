Subway to close 500 restaurants

Fast food sandwich chain Subway has announced it will close approximately 500 locations in North America this year under a revitalization plan that simultaneously calls for the chain to open 1,000 stores around the world.
Believe it or not, Subway touts around 27,000 locations nationwide compared to 14,000 McDonald's locations. The sandwich chain operates 48 locations in the Midlands alone.
All locations are franchise-owned, according to Forbes magazine, and locations that remain open after the closings will reportedly be required to update with self-service kiosks, Wi-Fi and USB charging stations.
The 500 closings come after Subway closed 350 stores nationwide in 2016. No announcements have been made yet regarding which specific locations will be closing as part of the latest announcement.
