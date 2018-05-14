Here are three new places to enjoy outside dining in Lexington this summer

Two new restaurants and one oldie-but-goodie local favorite offer diners new places to dine outside in Lexington this summer.
The two new restaurants are Tijuana Flats and Papa Gio's of Cherokee Lakes. Located at 5318 Sunset Blvd. in the Hobby Lobby-anchored Lexington Marketplace shopping center, Tijuana Flats has ample outdoor patio seating at its prime corner spot.
A sister to the original Papa Gio's in the Shoppes at Flight Deck at the corner of Old Chapin Road and West Main Street, Papa Gio's of Cherokee Lakes has a fully covered wide deck complete with ceiling fans to ensure summer comfort. The restaurant is located at 1925 Augusta Highway in the same center as Larry's Giant Subs.
And speaking of Flight Deck, long-time area favorite martini bar and grill Arkos, located in the Shoppes at Flight Deck, has recently opened a rooftop bar reminiscent of a Mediterranean rooftop restaurant. The area features patio tables and chairs, a full-service bar and a comfortable lounging area.
