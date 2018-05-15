New barbecue restaurant coming to Columbia

A barbecue restaurant is coming to the Vista in the space formerly occupied by the Empire Supper Club at 920 Lady St.
Carolina Strip Club steakhouse owner Mark Segal plans to open Carolina Western Pub in the space and offer a heavy barbecue menu with pork, chicken and brisket. The space is also slated to house a stage for live country music as well as dance floors.
Empire Supper Club was ordered by the Columbia Police Department to close in fall 2017 following a dispute inside the restaurant that poured onto the street and led to a shooting that injured eight people.
