Hotel coming to downtown Lexington's Main Street

The Town of Lexington has confirmed that a 100-room Marriott Hotel is headed for the heart of Lexington at 116 E. Main St..
The new hotel is being developed by Raj Champaneri of Lexington Hospitality and is slated to open by late 2019 or early 2020. Champaneri recently opened Aloft Hotel in Columbia's Vista last year.
The hotel will be located between the recently opened Bodhi Thai Dining restaurant and the strip center containing Pitter Platter and Keg Cowboy. The lot was formerly home to Sessions department store, which opened there in 1949 and closed in 2000.
