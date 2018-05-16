First look, new details on Marriott hotel that's coming to Lexington

The Marriott hotel that is headed for downtown Lexington's East Main Street will be a Springhill Suites, the Town of Lexington confirmed to The State on Wednesday.
The State reported Tuesday that a 100-room Marriott brand hotel was slated for 116 E. Main St. between the recently opened Bodhi Thai Dining restaurant and the strip center containing Pitter Platter and Keg Cowboy. The address is currently a vacant lot but was once home to Sessions Department Store, which opened there in 1949 and closed in 2000.
A rendering released shows a four-story hotel will be in the works.
The new hotel is being developed by Raj Champaneri of Lexington Hospitality and is slated to open by late 2019 or early 2020. Champaneri opened Aloft Hotel in Columbia's Vista last year.
A Comfort Suites is currently the only hotel on Lexington's Main Street.
