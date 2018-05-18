Lexington: These retail changes are coming to Sunset Boulevard

Three storefronts along two shopping centers on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington have been shuttered as changes take place inside.
In the Publix-anchored Lexington Place shopping center at Sunset Boulevard and Old Cherokee Road, two adjacent businesses have closed. Hot 4 Wings/Filippino Flair has permanently closed and the location is listed for sale, according to a sign on the door. Next door, one of Lexington's two GameStop locations closed as well. A nail salon is slated to fill that space. In addition to Publix, the shopping center is home to TJ Maxx and Rack Room Shoes.
The second GameStop — located in the East Towne Centre strip in front of Walmart Supercenter on Sunset — will remain open. Also in that center, Dollar Tree has taken over the space recently vacated by Shoe Dept. and is expanding to nearly double its size. East Towne Center is also home to Buffalo Wild Wings, CATO and Miyabi Jr.
