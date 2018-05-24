Two new shops open on Lexington's Main Street - and one is really sweet

Fans of the Lexington Blowfish ballpark fare can now get the food all week long at Blowie's Sweet Spot, which opened this week inside the Blowfish on Main store at 101 E. Main St.
Customers can get the infamous Blow Snowies shaved ice, cotton candy, Dippin' Dots, jumbo swirl lollipops and more.
“We’re thrilled that with the explosive growth in downtown Lexington, we are able to open the newest, and sweetest, addition to the Main Street area,” Blowfish general manager Theo Bacon said during the shop's ribbon cutting.
Blowie's Sweet Spot will operate under the same hours as Blowfish on Main, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays during the Blowfish summer season.
Also recently opened on Lexington's Main Street is Hidden Treasures Boutique
at 115 E. Main St. The shop carries women's clothing and accessories and unique gifts and will be hosting a customer appreciation event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 26. Regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
