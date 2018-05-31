One Five Points restaurant closes; another planning to open there no longer will

One Five Points restaurant has closed, and another restaurant that had planned to open there won't.
Jimmy John's sandwich shop at 2015 Devine St. next to Goat's restaurant and bar closed this week. Signage has already been removed at the location and the interior stripped. A Jimmy John's contact could not be reached for comment regarding the reason for the closing, but the restaurant's Facebook page lists the location as permanently closed.
Jimmy John's still operates six other locations in the Midlands.
Also, Macado's restaurant, a 40-year-old chain with 20 restaurants across the Southeast, no longer plans to open at 1908 Blossom St. after the Columbia City Council unanimously denied a rezoning request for the land parcel.
Lambert Architecture and Construction Services had proposed turning the currently empty Five Points lot into mixed-use development with plans for the restaurant to locate there. The property is zoned for light industrial development. However, nearby residents voiced concerns over increased traffic and night life that could follow the rezoning and restaurant opening, and the request was denied.
