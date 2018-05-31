New downtown retail shop coming to Main Street's Arcade Mall

A new retailer will open this summer in Arcade Mall on Main Street in downtown Columbia.
eBike Central, a retailer of electronic bicycles, will open July 2 in the historic Arcade Building at 1332 Main St. The North Carolina retailer operates two locations in Greensboro and Durham.
The retailer carries more than 100 models of e-bikes from brands such as Bulls eBikes, Easy Motion, GoCycle, Riese and Muller, Surface604 and Tern.
eBike Central is one of several new retail and restaurants joining Arcade Mall since Columbia developer and commercial real estate broker Ron Swinson purchased the Main Street fixture in 2016 with plans for a $2 million renovation. Pita Pit and Wilhelmina Waxing Parlour have opened in the building, and Richmond Hill, Ga.-based Stoner's Pizza is slated for the space as well.
