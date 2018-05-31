LEGO convention returning to Columbia with new Star Wars Zone

BrickUniverse LEGO will return to Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in downtown Columbia Aug. 11-12.
The event was first held in Columbia last year. This year's convention will feature a Star Wars Zone where attendees can build spaceships and more with thousands of Star Wars-themed LEGO bricks.
The convention will also feature other new LEGO attractions and exhibits including the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, galleries of life-sized LEGO models and live builds from LEGO building professionals. Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California, will showcase more than 30 of his select LEGO displays. Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 LEGO models of world famous landmarks. Attendees can see the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa and other famous landmarks built from LEGO bricks.
