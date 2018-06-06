Vista bar, restaurant reopens with new gastropub theme

The bar/restaurant that operated for one year in the space formerly occupied by Kelly's Pub in the Vista has been sold to a new manager who has reopened it as a gastropub.
Ashley and Mo Garcia opened The Aristocrat at 1001 Washington St. last April as a wine and craft cocktail bar. Now, chef Alex Mendez and general manager Mason Crowson — Texas natives — have purchased the space and plan to operate it as "a gastropub inspired by our Southern heritage, love for fine wine, craft cocktails, and engaging dishes," according to The Aristocrat website. "The menu will have a southern accent and delivered with exceptional service in a comfortable and casual gathering pocket."
The Aristocrat also has a private event space for groups of up to 50 people.
The Aristocrat is open 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Comments