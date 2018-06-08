New 104-home subdivision coming to Lexington County

A 104-home subdivision is headed for 41 acres on Zenker Road in Lexington, according to Southern Visions Real Estate, which represented the seller of the property, B&T Investments, in the transaction.
The neighborhood will be developed by Great Southern Homes, which plans to name the subdivision Brookstone. Homes will range from the high $100,000s to the mid-$200,000s, according to Southern Visions. Preparatory work for the site will begin immediately.
Zenker Road is located between Wildlife Road (off Barr Road) and I-20. The neighborhood will be zoned for Lexington Elementary School, Lexington Middle School and Lexington High School.
