Some Lexington residents opposed a substance abuse center nearby. It went elsewhere

Courage Center fills a gap in addiction recovery for young people in Lexington area A Lexington area church ministry that helps young people and their families deal with issues related to drug and alcohol addiction is seeking expansion Tracy Glantz and Tim Flach tglantz@thestate.com and tflach@thestate.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK A Lexington area church ministry that helps young people and their families deal with issues related to drug and alcohol addiction is seeking expansion Tracy Glantz and Tim Flach tglantz@thestate.com and tflach@thestate.com