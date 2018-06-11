Some Lexington residents opposed a substance abuse center nearby. It went elsewhere

After plans to locate a substance abuse center on South Church Street in Lexington received push back from neighbors, the center has found a new site to call home.
The Courage Center, which currently meets in Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church at the corner of Foxglen and Old Cherokee roads, has found a 4-acre lot near the church at Park and Old Cherokee roads. The center, which is not affiliated with the church, offers substance abuse and recovery services to youths aged 15-26, as well as educational opportunities to the community.
When center founders Scotty and Susan Mill originally announced plans last fall to locate their center off South Church Street, the plans were opposed by homeowners in the 700 block of South Church Street. They said the facility was a poor fit for the neighborhood.
Because of that lack of community support, the Mills began looking elsewhere.
"The vision of The Courage Center is to be a community of abundant opportunities, love and compassion for young people and families seeking recovery from substance abuse," the Mills said in a statement released by Southern Visions Real Estate, which represented the seller of the property in the Park Road transaction.
Construction is expected to begin immediately with plans to open the center late summer or early fall.
