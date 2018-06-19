Exclusive update: Tiffany's Bakery sets target date opening for new location

It may be taking a little longer than the owners originally anticipated but Tiffany's Bakery & Eatery is getting closer to moving to its new location on Two Notch Road.
Tiffany's announced in December 2016 that it would more than double its space in the coming year when it hoped to relocate from 8502 Two Notch Road to a much larger, newly constructed 10,000-square-foot building at 9704 Two Notch Road.
Now, construction is finally underway and the bakery is shooting for an October opening.
The new location will be in the parking lot of the former Movies at Polo, which was converted several years ago into self storage units. Once the building is constructed, it will include patio seating and possibly a space that can be rented out for private parties.
Tiffany's opened in 1977 in a 1,100-square-foot space in Columbia Mall. The owner, 27-year-old Jim McMillan, began serving pastries and cakes from recipes that the bakery still uses today.
In 1990, the bakery moved to its current 3,800-square-foot space on Two Notch Road and expanded to seat up to 80 people. In addition to its sweet treats, which include highly requested personalized and custom-made cakes, Tiffany's serves up quiches, handmade croissants, sandwiches and house-made soups.
