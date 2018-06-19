TCBY closes Lexington shop, last location in Midlands

TCBY has closed its store on Columbia Avenue behind Rush's in Lexington.
The closing means that one of the original frozen yogurt chains no longer has a presence in the Midlands and, in fact, only has five remaining locations in South Carolina, in Summerville, Sumter, Fort Mill, Greenville and Yemassee.
TCBY opened the country's first frozen yogurt shop in Arkansas in 1981 and started offering franchise opportunities the following year. Since then, the company has grown to more than 360 stores nationwide but new competing chains such as Menchie's have entered the frozen yogurt business. Menchie's operates a location on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.
TCBY was one of the first businesses to open in the Lexington Village shopping center. The shopping center is now home to Eggs Up Grille and Brothers and Beer Mexican restaurant.
