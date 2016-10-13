Disability rights group sues Uber over wheelchair access

1:09 Harbor River Bridge near Fripp Island repaired and inspected after Hurricane Matthew Pause

3:44 Ex-USC QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about his moment in the movies

0:20 Advance America armed robbery suspect caught on camera

1:40 'Homes, cars underwater': Rock Hill donors seek help for NC flood victims

1:18 What Gamecocks football players are saying about freshman QB Jake Bentley

0:59 Sewage overflow in Hilton Head Plantation

1:26 View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

1:02 700 feet of boardwalk + Hurricane Matthew = long day

0:55 Gay Fish Co in St Helena Island sustains damage from Hurricane Matthew

1:34 Fair rides get thorough inspecting in South Carolina